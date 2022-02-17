Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

