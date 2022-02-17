Northrop Grumman Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NOC opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average is $372.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349 shares of company stock worth $521,266 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

