Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

