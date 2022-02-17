Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.45. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 47,664 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.06% and a negative net margin of 184.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

