Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

