Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.