NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NovoCure stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.07 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

