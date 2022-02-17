Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 833,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,645. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

