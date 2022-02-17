Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 391,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

