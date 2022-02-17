Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $203,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nutrien by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 610,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Nutrien by 862.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

