Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $87.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 105,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,058,886 shares.The stock last traded at $72.92 and had previously closed at $73.39.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

