nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 27,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,916. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.