NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVDA traded down $20.89 on Thursday, hitting $244.22. 2,848,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a market capitalization of $610.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.20. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,215,000 after purchasing an additional 722,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

