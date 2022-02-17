NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $20.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.22. 2,848,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $610.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

