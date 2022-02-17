NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,880 shares.The stock last traded at $4,989.14 and had previously closed at $4,977.94.
NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,525.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,251.07. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in NVR by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR (NYSE:NVR)
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
