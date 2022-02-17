Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCTPF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Ocean Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Ocean Outdoor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocean Outdoor (OCTPF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.