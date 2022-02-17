Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Given New GBX 1,120 Price Target at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($15.09) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCTPF remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Ocean Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Ocean Outdoor Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

