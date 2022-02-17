Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.75. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

