ODIN PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $10,632.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.84 or 0.07085715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.28 or 0.99984171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

