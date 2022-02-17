OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OFS Credit stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

