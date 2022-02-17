Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 219.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.