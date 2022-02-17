Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 4,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

