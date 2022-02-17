OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.