Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Down 0.6%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$91.00 and last traded at C$91.23. Approximately 139,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 131,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$94.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.95.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

