Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onion Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 5,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

