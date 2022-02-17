Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

ONTO stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,690. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

