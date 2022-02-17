Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.