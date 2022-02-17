Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

