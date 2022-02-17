Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 252,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,674. The company has a market cap of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

