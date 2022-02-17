Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHPA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

