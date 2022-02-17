Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 756,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.