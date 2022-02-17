Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.78. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter.
About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
