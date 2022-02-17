Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

