Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

