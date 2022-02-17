Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

