Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) PT Lowered to €8.90 at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.