Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

OC traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 1,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,641. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

