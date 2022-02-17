Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.