Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

