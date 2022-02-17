P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Down 0.1%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.51 and last traded at $74.51. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

