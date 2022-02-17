Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

