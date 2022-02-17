Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE PLTR traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 3,793,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,043,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

