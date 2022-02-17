Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.53

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.53 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.89), with a volume of 3352178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.40 ($1.68).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANR. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.39.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95), for a total value of £350,000 ($473,612.99).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

