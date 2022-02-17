Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.36 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.10), with a volume of 30,013 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £7.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Parity Group (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

