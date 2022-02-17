Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.29 ($0.41), with a volume of 28620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.08.

About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

