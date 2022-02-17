Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 645,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,324. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

