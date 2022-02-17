Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$14.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$13.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.33.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

