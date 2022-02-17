Paul Andrew Gendron Acquires 10,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in InfuSystem by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

