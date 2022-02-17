Paul Andrew Gendron Acquires 10,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
INFU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
