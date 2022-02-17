Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $241.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.50 million. Paylocity reported sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $830.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $833.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.08 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $10.28 on Friday, reaching $197.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,159. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.38.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

