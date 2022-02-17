PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,700 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.
- On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.
- On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.
CNXN stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
