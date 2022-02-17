PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 4,700 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

CNXN stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

