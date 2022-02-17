Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of PEGA opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.44.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

