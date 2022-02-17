Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,786 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,533,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.09 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 362.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

