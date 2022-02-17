Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.